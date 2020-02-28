Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,501. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

