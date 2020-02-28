Belinda Richards Purchases 2,259 Shares of Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Stock

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) insider Belinda Richards acquired 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.15 ($26,298.54).

Shares of LON:MNKS traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 879 ($11.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,135. Monks Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,036 ($13.63). The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 990.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 930.07.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

