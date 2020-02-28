Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Financial Survey

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and BIOLINERX LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -102.96% -42.26% BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A -50.49% -34.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOLINERX LTD/S has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bellerophon Therapeutics and BIOLINERX LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BIOLINERX LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 245.74%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than BIOLINERX LTD/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and BIOLINERX LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A $2.81 million ($5.10) -1.37 BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($3.15) -0.60

Bellerophon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIOLINERX LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIOLINERX LTD/S beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates for pre-clinical projects of BL-1220 and BL-1230; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Modi'in, Israel.

