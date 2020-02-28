Benjamin C. Spero Sells 45,000 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after buying an additional 791,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after buying an additional 971,269 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

