Benz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $729.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Benz has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $358.00 and $729.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.