Berenberg Bank Lowers Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 1,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 560,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.