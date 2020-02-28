Berry Petroleum Company LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Berry Petroleum has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Petroleum to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

BRY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,293. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

