Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.32.

Shares of BBY opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

