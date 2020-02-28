Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $106.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,130.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

