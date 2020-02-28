Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.13

News coverage about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Beyond Meat earned a news sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BYND traded down $16.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. 13,206,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 in the last quarter.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

