BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 755.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 259,879 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BHP Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

