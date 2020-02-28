BHP Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,183 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,110% compared to the average daily volume of 144 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 811,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,211,000 after acquiring an additional 173,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.