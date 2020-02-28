BidiPass Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.87 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00525807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.53 or 0.06717737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

