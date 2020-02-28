Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

BIG opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

