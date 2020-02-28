Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BIG traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 10,350,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $889.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

