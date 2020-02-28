Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.55% of Bilibili worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 516,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,117,000 after buying an additional 390,546 shares in the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,606,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

