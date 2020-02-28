Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 18,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BILI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 412,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bilibili by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 209,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.