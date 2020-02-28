Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $70.43 million and $84.44 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011491 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00515451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.79 or 0.06734248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00066077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 70,338,973 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

