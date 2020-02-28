Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,708. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.