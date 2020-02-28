Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 32,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,967. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,749. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

