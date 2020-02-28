BioLife Solutions (BLFS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS):

2/24/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

2/19/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

1/7/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $300.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,843. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

