BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $32,893.80 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $32,893.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $256,687.50.

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $153,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $154,832.17.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 152,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,943. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $302.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

