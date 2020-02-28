Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

