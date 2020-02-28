BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,428. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

