Birdchain (BIRD) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $105,457.00 and $8,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,439,189 tokens. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

