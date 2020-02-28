Bislett Management LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bislett Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for about 2.9% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

