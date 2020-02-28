Bislett Management LLC Purchases 125,000 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bislett Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

