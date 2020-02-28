Bislett Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Bislett Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. GCI Liberty makes up about 13.4% of Bislett Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned 0.31% of GCI Liberty worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

