Bislett Management LLC Sells 32,800 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Bislett Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Cna Financial makes up approximately 3.9% of Bislett Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cna Financial worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 254,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CNA opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

