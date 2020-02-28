BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 203.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and $6,762.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005771 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BitBay

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

