Bitblocks Achieves Market Cap of $308,318.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $308,318.00 and approximately $24,810.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040726 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,617.84 or 1.00222456 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000941 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00066369 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 220,022,386 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

