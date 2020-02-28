bitCNY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $343.15 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.11 million and $343.15 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,389,900 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

