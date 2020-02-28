BitCoen (BEN) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $51,970.00 and approximately $429.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.02954164 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,220.55 or 0.93947435 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

