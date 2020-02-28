Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops One Day Volume of $5.11 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $314.31 or 0.03627961 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Zaif, RightBTC and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $5.11 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,680.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00772105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,303,925 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

