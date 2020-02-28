Bitcoin Fast Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $720.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $147,306.00 and $720.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.52 or 0.99881996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000944 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00066699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.