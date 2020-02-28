Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Tops $286,801.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $286,801.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00585876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00123369 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.