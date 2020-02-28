Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.10

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $486,843.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, Nanex, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

