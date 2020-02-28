BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $556,190.00 and $23,656.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00584108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00096046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00119971 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001181 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,424,360,218 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exmo, Graviex, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

