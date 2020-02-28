Bitcore (BTX) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $2,401.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,744.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.02632614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.03611271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00688254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00787432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00085981 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00584478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,114,631 coins and its circulating supply is 17,613,672 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

