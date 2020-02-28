BitSend Achieves Market Capitalization of $150,243.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $150,243.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01018262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000728 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,364,450 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.