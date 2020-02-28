BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.06 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, BitTube has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $8,339.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00787432 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 240,784,192 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

