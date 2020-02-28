bitUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $970.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $970.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,257,610 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

