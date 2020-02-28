BitWhite Hits One Day Volume of $17,559.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. BitWhite has a market cap of $15,621.00 and approximately $17,559.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

