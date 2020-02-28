BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CAO Jacob Guild Purchases 500 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CAO Jacob Guild acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. 932,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.04. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

