Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00349421 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010725 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.