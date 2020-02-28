Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 785,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,490. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

