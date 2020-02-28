Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Blackstone Group worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,471,000 after purchasing an additional 829,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.