Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Reaches $47,297.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $47,297.00 and $14.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055897 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

