Blocknet Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00020373 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $41,966.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,611,196 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

