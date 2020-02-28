BLOCKv Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $355.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network and OKEx. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

